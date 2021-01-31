LLOYD WILSON “JACK” LOAN JR., 85, of Barboursville, peacefully went to Heaven on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in the Good Samaritan UK Hospital, Lexington, Ky. He was born May 24, 1935, in Pocahontas County, W.Va., the son of the late Lloyd and Rita Loan. He was a retired electrician with Prichard Electric and was a proud 65-year member of the Local IBEW No. 317. He was also a former member and Deacon at the 26th Street Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Jean Akers Loan; a son, James Ray Loan; and one sister, JoAnn Davis. He is survived by two daughters, Dr. Terri Loan and Tina Loan Hendry (Gregg) of Barboursville, and one son, Jack Daniel Loan of Huntington; a special couple that he always said he had adopted, George and Tammy Green; and two very special friends, Howard Underwood and Bob Perdue. Graveside services honoring his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum with Dr. David Lemming and Rev. Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services on Tuesday at the mausoleum. The family would also like to thank the amazing staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Good Samaritan UK Hospital, UK Medical Center and Baptist Hospital, Corbin, Ky., for their exceptional compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
