On June 13th, 2022, LOARINE PAULEY went to be with our Lord and Savior peacefully in Cincinnati, Ohio, just shy of her 91st birthday. Loarine was born August 31, 1931 in Williamson, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Maxie and Willie Varney of Belfry, Kentucky.
She was the eldest of 15 siblings. Surviving siblings include Jack Varney, Hardy, Ky., Kathleen Varney, Clarksville, Tenn., Kenneth Varney, Atlanta, Ga., and Patti Birch, Nashville, Tenn.
Loarine was married to the love of her life, the late John Henry Pauley for 43 years. Survived by son John (Sue) Pauley of Cincinnati, Ohio. Predeceased by Cheryl (Joe) Hungate of Marion, Iowa and Dean Pauley of Barboursville, West Virginia.
Loarine leaves behind: seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time on Thursday at the mortuary. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be livestreamed on Henson & Kitchen Mortuary's website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ROSEMARY SUE BRALEY, 68, of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, June 9, 2022, af…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.