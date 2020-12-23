LOIS ANN JOHNSON, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence, Paramount Senior Living Center in Ona, West Virginia. A West Virginian native, Lois was born on July 16, 1932. She was the precious daughter of the late Carter H. and Catherine Schrader Morrison, as well as the loving wife for 62 years of the late Elmer L. Johnson. Preceding her in death were her sister, Faith (Jimmy) Wilson, and two brothers, Carter H. Morrison Jr. and James David Morrison. Lois was a 1950 graduate of Kitts Hill High School. After graduation, she worked as an office clerk at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Thereafter, she held several other secretarial and office positions. Through the years, Lois was active in ministry at Bethel Temple Assembly of God in Huntington, West Virginia. Her roles included being a choir member, Sunday school teacher, missionette sponsor and typist for the church bulletin. She was very loving and compassionate, and made many visits to the hospital, individual homes and to Hospice House to pray for and comfort friends and church members who were ill or terminally ill. Lois loved her three children and their spouses dearly, and is survived by her daughter, Ramona Gail (Charles) Runyon of Huntington, West Virginia; sons, James Carter (Ellen) Johnson of Cape Coral, Florida, and Reverend Gregory Alan (Rebecca) Johnson of Danville, Kentucky. She doted on her four grandchildren, Angela (Bradley) Williamson, Joshua (Elaine) Runyon, Austin (Kayla) Johnson and Kelsey Ann Johnson. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Hope LeeAnn, Grace Kathryn, Bryce Carter, Cole Bradley, Lilli and little Nathaniel Gregory. No funeral service was held due to the pandemic; however, a closed, private graveside service for immediate family members was held at Sugar Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions and memorials be made in Lois Johnson’s name to either of the following organizations: Loving God Fellowship, P.O. Box 1831, Danville, KY 40423 or online at www.lovinggodfellowship.org, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio, is assisting her family with funeral arrangements.
