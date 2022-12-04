LOIS ANN PORTER HARSHBARGER of Yorba Linda, California departed this life on the afternoon of November 25, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with dementia.
Lois was born in Hamlin, West Virginia on March 27, 1940, to Jaruel E. Porter and Mary Velma (Ashworth) Porter.
Lois graduated from Barboursville High School in 1958. She went on to attend Marshall College and graduated in 1961 with a degree in elementary education. She began her teaching career at McComas Elementary and later Salt Rock Elementary.
She married the love of her life, Hubert Harshbarger, Jr. on December 22, 1963. Junior was the son of Hubert and Leona (Knotts) Harshbarger of Barboursville, West Virginia.
Lois and Junior relocated to Anaheim, California in 1968 in search of the best education for their first child, Tawna Lea, who was born deaf. The family later moved to Yorba Linda in 1984 where their roots were clearly sewn.
Lois and Junior both taught school in California, with Lois retiring in 2002 from Buena Terra Elementary School in Buena Park with 38+ years of service. Lois also worked at Disneyland for many years. She was known for her devotion to family, generosity, perseverance, love of laughter, musical talent, fabulous cakes, enviable green thumb, and resolute faith.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her oldest child, and a dear sister-in-law Mary Harshbarger as well as a devoted brother-in-law, Johnny White.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Todd (Kristin) Harshbarger of Yorba Linda, Tammy (Joe) Tetzlaff also of Yorba Linda; five grandchildren: Aloisa and Catalina Harshbarger and Laurana, Lillie, and Tanis Tetzlaff; three siblings: Arthur (Linda) Porter of Barboursville, W.Va., Sharon White of Hamlin, W.Va., and Nancy (Jack) Adkins of Culloden, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, E. Clifford Harshbarger of Barboursville, W.Va., and one sister-in-law, Margaret (Johnny) Songer of Houston, Texas, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Many thanks are offered by Lois's siblings and extended family to first, her children, Todd and Tammy, for the excellent care, love and attention they gave to their mother and secondly to her caregivers for their 24/7 care.
Lois can now say, as the Apostle Paul did, in II Timothy 4:7, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course and I have kept the faith. Henceforth is laid up for me a crown of righteousness. . .".
A memorial service for Lois Harshbarger will be held at 11 a.m. on December 2, 2022, at McAulay and Wallace Mortuary located at 18311 Lemon Dr. in Yorba Linda, followed by burial at Memory Garden Memorial Park located at 455 W. Central Ave in Brea.
