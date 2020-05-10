LOIS ANN WILLIAMS WHITE, 85, of Huntington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born February 9, 1935, to Dassie L. and Robert L. Williams. After graduating as valedictorian from Marsh Fork High School in 1953, she entered nursing school at Charleston General Hospital where she obtained her registered nurse degree and continued work at Charleston Memorial Hospital ER. She moved to Dayton, Tenn., in the fall of 1957 to become the nurse for Bryan College. While at Bryan College, she met Douglas B. White and they married in 1958 and moved to Charleston, W.Va., where she returned to work at Charleston Memorial Hospital. They moved to Huntington in 1960, and she was a private duty nurse and then worked at the Huntington Job Corp. She was employed as a school nurse for the Cabell County Schools in 1970 until her retirement in 1995. While working for Cabell County Schools, she obtained her Board of Regents Bachelor’s Degree from Marshall University. Her work as a school nurse combined her love of medicine, working with children and young people, and compassionate nature. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church since 1960 where she eagerly sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, served in the nursery and helped with the youth ministry for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Douglas B. White; daughter, Sherry White of Huntington; and daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jerry Wiebe of Hooker, Okla. She adored her grandchildren, Michael Wiebe and wife Jade of Hooker, Okla.; Alexis (Wiebe) Hilbert and husband Kyle of Bristow, Okla.; Vanessa Wiebe of Yukon, Okla.; and Erica Wiebe of Stillwater, Okla.; and great-grandchildren, Austin Wiebe and Addison Hilbert. Also surviving are one sister, Linda Rogier and husband George of Greenville, S.C.; and one niece and two nephews. The family would like to especially thank the 4th floor med-surg nursing staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Dr. David Denning, Dr. Curtis Harrison, Dr. Zach Johnson, Dr. Brittany Woodall Kinch and Stacie Dillon, clinical nurse. A private family service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Reger Funeral Home with Pastors Keith Wiebe Jr., Jerry Matt and Keith Wiebe Sr. officiating and burial to follow at Woodmere Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Missions Fund at Grace Gospel Church. The funeral service will be streamed online at the www.regerfh.com website. Go to Lois White’s obituary page, then go to the tribute wall and click on the link that will appear shortly before the service will start.
