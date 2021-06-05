LOIS GAIL JONES BRYAN, 67, of Kenova, W.Va., a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, after a long, hard battle with cancer. She was born January 30, 1954, in Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of the late Forest Earl and Thelma Eileen Murdock Jones, and her extra dad, Charlie Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Les G. Bryan; two siblings, David Jones and Wanda Rowe. She is survived by four children, Angela (Chad) Damron of Huntington, W.Va., Cheryl Webb of Kenova, W.Va., Troy (Mary Ann) Cain of Kenova, W.Va., and Little Randy; eight grandchildren, Darius Webb, Daeshaun Webb (Haley Harper), Seth Damron, Toria Webb, Evan Damron, Troy Cain II, Miguel Cain and Josh (Kerri) Bryan; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Mylah; and three brothers, Earl Jones, Ray Jones and Roy Jones, and one sister, Anna Thomas. She was loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Roy Jones officiating. Receiving of family and friends will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you