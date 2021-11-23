LOIS JEAN ADKINS of Midkiff, W.Va., born July 24, 1932, passed away November 20, 2021, at the age of eighty-nine years, three months and twenty-seven days. She was the daughter of the late Emory Walden and Mollie Hager Walden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Adkins, and daughter, Gloria Jean Adkins Lusk. She is survived by one son, Gary J. (Shirley) Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va.; one daughter, Ava G. Adkins of Milton, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Brian (Jill) Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va., Shawna (Rob) Means of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Reece Lusk of Hamlin, W.Va.; six great-grandchildren, Sean (Ashton) Adkins of Milton, W.Va., Josh Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va., Trace Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va., Zach Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va., David Means of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Savanna Means of Scott Depot, W.Va. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Minister Brian Barrett officiating. Interment will follow in Martha Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Masks are required by the family's request.

