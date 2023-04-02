Lois Jean Rife
LOIS JEAN HARSHBARGER HENDRIXSON RIFE, 90, passed away March 22, 2023 in Wabash, Indiana. Born November 28, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., Lois was the daughter of the late Burl and Cora (Tomlinson) Lykins. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 65 years. Survivors include her husband, James Rife; daughters, Belinda Hurst (James) and Mellanie Geerling (Timothy); sons, Danny Harshbarger and Jeffery Harshbarger (Dana); daughters of James Rife, Debbie Trador (Allen) and Renee Rife; also including grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lois was truly a woman of determination, whose impact will be forever felt by her family and friends that love her dearly. Her ability to sacrifice, provide, support, and love will be forever in the hearts of all she knew. Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 150 Wood Lane, Huntington, WV April 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

