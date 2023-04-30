Lois Jean Wright Kincaid
LOIS JEAN WRIGHT KINCAID, 87 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Entombment will follow.

She was born October 17, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late E.E. Snooks and Dorothy Williams Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie L. Kincaid and her daughter, Connie Lynn Rogers.

