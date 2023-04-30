LOIS JEAN WRIGHT KINCAID, 87 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Entombment will follow.
She was born October 17, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late E.E. Snooks and Dorothy Williams Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie L. Kincaid and her daughter, Connie Lynn Rogers.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Angie Kincaid of Huntington; a sister, Wanda Gail Marshall of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Ronnie Wright (Carol) of Hurricane, W.Va.; five granddaughters, Kristina Peyton (Greg), Korrin Mills (Brandon), Tiffany Pruitt (Cody), Chelsea McCallister (Casey), and Amber Kincaid; one grandson, Joseph Rogers; 12 great-grandchildren; son-in-law Len Rogers, several nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
