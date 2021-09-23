LOIS JIMETTE ATKINS, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late James Garnet and Ruth Elizabeth Stamper Atkins. Lois was a 1967 graduate of Huntington High School and was retired from the Huntington Police Department, where she served as the Executive Secretary for the Chief of Police. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Dawn Smith, Jed Alan Atkins and Ronald D. Gaeger. She is survived by her husband David Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter Amy Le Adkins Stover of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren James Ryan Ellis, Brett Alan Ellis, Andrea Brooke Stover, Tyler Daniel Stover; great-grandchildren Aaliyah Carley Ellis, Aaiden Ellis, Aarick Ellis, Cambria Jade Ellis; niece Sabrina Smith; her beloved dog Coco and grand-dog Willow. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

