LOIS JUNE ELLIS, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Mrs. Ellis attended Kellogg Holiness Church of God in Huntington and worked at The Pumpkin Patch, a children’s clothing store. She loved to spend her free time with friends, knitting and crocheting. The graveside service will be held at Spring Valley Memory Gardens on Friday, September 10, 2021, starting at 1 p.m. You may express your online condolences at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

