LOIS LEE RICHARDS, 86, of Huntington, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Lois was born on April 30, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Siegel Bernard and Bertha Mae Lowe Thacker. Lois was a member of Grace Gospel Church for over 60 years. She was a graduate of Huntington High School. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles Lee Richards; and one sister, Helen Marie Lane. She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Tim) Napier; two grandchildren, Timothy Charles Napier and Brittany Nicole Napier; three great-grandchildren, Kassidy Makenzie Napier, Ava Lynn Napier and Brayden Lee Napier; one great-great-grandchild, Kartter Lee Napier; niece, Christy (Gary) Scarberry; great-nieces and -nephews, Elizabeth and Shawn Freize and Cassandra and Trevor Holbrook; and a great-great-nephew, Edmund Frieze. The family would like to thank the staff of Madison Park Nursing Home for the excellent care and service they provided. Friends may call from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New quarantining policy approved for Fairland students, staff
- Parents sue W.Va. education leaders, governor over deferring COVID-19 precautions to counties
- Indictments: Man charged with murder after investigation into girlfriend’s death in Barboursville
- Cabell County Schools’ incorrect COVID-19 dashboard causes confusion
- Cabell County deputy takes vacant magistrate seat, brings new perspective to position
- Pro tennis star Julie Ditty Qualls of Russell dies
- Marshall tops Navy, 49-7, in Huff’s debut
- Huntington Hall of Fame selects four inductees for 2021
- Justice presents vaccine prizes at Marshall stadium
- Man indicted for attempted murder in Cabell County home invasion
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for season opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats Navy, 49-7
- Photos: Anything That Floats at Beech Fork
- Photos: Labor Day celebration returns to Catlettsburg
- Photos: Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, high school football
- Photos: Storms cause flooding around Huntington
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Minford, high school football
- Photos: Ring a Bell for Rosies