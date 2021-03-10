LOIS “LEIGH” KAUTZ OLSON, 62, of Barboursville, died March 7. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. Funeral and graveside services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington Inc., www.hospiceofhuntington.org, or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation,  www.themmrf.org

