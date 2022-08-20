LOIS MILDRED BAYS SKILES, 82, of Kenova, widow of Fred Skiles, died Aug. 16 in Ashley Glenn Memory Care in Peachtree City, Ga. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is directing arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Brightmoor Hospice at https://www.brightmoorhospice.com or at 3247 Newnan Rd., Griffin, GA 30223.

