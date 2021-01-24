LOIS WILDA BORROR SHIPLEY, of Huntington, passed peacefully in her daughter’s home in Durham, N.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born June 12, 1935, in Keyser, W.Va., daughter of the late Kermit and Olive (Leatherman) Borror. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Marvin Borror Jr.; brother-in-law, James Parker; niece, Jami Parker; infant son, Marshall Scott; and her loving husband, Marshall Shipley. Lois graduated from Keyser High School in Keyser, W.Va., in 1953. She was a faithful longtime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Huntington. Lois volunteered her time for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital gift shop, Faith in Action Elder Care and at Christ the King Lutheran Church. She was an active bowler and played on a league for many years. Lois was known for her hospitality by opening her home for many parties, hosting church dinners and preparing meals for anyone in need. She provided a loving home for her husband and daughters and babysat for many children over the years. Lois and Marshall were married for almost fifty years. He preceded her in death in March of 2009. We celebrate that they are reunited in heaven through the resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord. Hallelujah! She is survived by two daughters, Linda Shipley Salem and husband Ted of Ashton, W.Va., and Holly Shipley of Durham, N.C. She is also survived by her sister, Kay Parker of Burlington, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Georgia Borror of Pennsylvania; one nephew, William Borror, and niece, Beth Borror Stahli. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family graveside service will be held in Headsville, W.Va., the first week of February. A celebration of life will be held at her daughter’s farm this summer for her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Lois’ memory to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 US 60 East, Huntington, WV 25705. The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Shipley’s obituary at www.smithfuneralhomes.net.
