LOLA JOSEPHINE CHAPMAN, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born August 26, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Emanuel Gilbert Clagg and Hester Nida Clagg. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Denton Clagg and one sister, Shirley Morrison. She was retired from the State of West Virginia. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Everett and Teresa Chapman; one brother, Clifford Clagg; and her best friend, Pam Johnson. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton, with Pastor Bob Ray officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

