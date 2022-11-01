LOLA VIOLET MARIE, 95 of Milton went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born March 25, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va. She lived in Ona with her parents Charles H. and Bessie Sophie Wilson Neal. After the death of her mother in 1940 she lived in Boone County with Aunt Missouri and Uncle Bruce Tucker. After 28 years she returned with her husband and five children to Milton. Violet was preceded in death by her husband William "Buddy-Bill" Marie and her son William Kent Marie. She is survived by her children Clay Marie, Cindy Marie, Keith Marie, Susan Wagoner (Bill) and her daughter-in-law Patty Marie; four grandchildren, Stephanie Fetty (Eric), Adam Neal (Sheena) Patrick Wagoner, and Aubrey Horne (Jonathon); nine great-grandchildren, Jackson, Dean, Ella, Cyrus, Kennedy, Luke, William, Harrison, and Greyson; special nieces Vida Ann Perrine (Steve), Debra Hess (John); nephew Lee Aleshire (Beverly). Lola Violet was a homemaker, loving mother, and devoted wife. She enjoyed bowling with special friends, working in her flower gardens and watching the birds eat from her feeders. She loved visits from her neighbor friends especially when they arrived with candy or cake. A graveside service will be conducted by Timothy Dean at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
