LONA LOU COOK FINLEY, age 94, a resident of Falls Church, Va., for 16 years, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, July 18, 2022 in Falls Church, Va. She was born April 24, 1928 in Baileysville, W.Va., lived in Huntington, W.Va., with her husband Glenn and was a member of the Poplar Street Church of God in Kenova, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Finley, as well as her parents Warren and Ethel Cook. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers: Paul, Warren Jr., Bill and Jack Cook; as well as her sister, Vaudaline Miller. Survivors include her son, Stephen Lee Finley and his wife Betty Lou Finley; and two grandsons, Stephen Glenn Finley and Thomas Quinn Finley, all of Falls Church, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 11a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 3547 US-60, Barboursville, WV. The funeral will be live-streamed through the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfh.com, where condolences to the family may also be made.
