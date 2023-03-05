LONNIE EUGENE CHAPMAN, 91, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born December 14, 1931 in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Vernon and Ora Sovine Chapman. He is also preceded in death by his siblings: Hazel Gibson (Eck), Claude Chapman (Helen), Bill Chapman and Ernest Chapman (Faye); brother-in-law, Joe Stanley; and two nephews, Stephen D. Chapman and Michael A. Weber. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked many years selling insurance for Prudential and then worked for the Herald Dispatch and retired from the Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Ramey Chapman; three sons: Philip Mark Chapman (Choon), Gregory Lenn Chapman (Brenda) and Michael Drew Chapman; three grandchildren: Lina Leonard (Randy), Krispin Chapman and Isaac Chapman; three great-grandchildren: Brett Leonard, Brooke Leonard and Courtney Smith; sisters-in-law, Louise Chapman and Lillian Stanley; brother-in-law, Bob Ball (Shirley); and a host of nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in Christ from area churches and in Alabama and Florida. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Bill Spears officiating. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
