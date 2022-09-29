LONNIE GALE ROSS, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away September 27, 2022. He was born December 19, 1973, a son of the late Kenneth Gale and Dorothy Lucas Ross. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Beckett. Lonnie is survived by his wife, Sarah Workman Ross; niece Jessica Siegling; nephew Josh Beckett and several grandnieces and grandnephews. A small graveside service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you