LONNIE LEE GIBSON, 80 of Huntington, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Alan Cole and Minister Chris Roberts, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born February 25, 1942, a son of the late Fred and Dicie Harless Gibson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Lonnie was a member of 26th Street Church of Christ where he was a former deacon of the church, and also a golfer, walker and runner. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Gibson and four brothers. He is survived by his wife, Edna Carrico Gibson; two daughters, Teresa (Kevin) Cleveland of Huntington and Merri (Jeff) Jobe of Huntington; two stepchildren, Billie (Todd) Ransbottom of Proctorville, Ohio and Kevin (Kris) Duncan of Chesapeake, Ohio; one brother, Jimmy Gibson of Ona; four grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
