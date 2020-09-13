LONNIE LEE WORKMAN, 82, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Lonnie was born August 31, 1938, in Kenova, a son of the late John and Fannie Lockwood Workman. He retired as a machinist from McSweeney’s Mill and Mine Service after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Don, Bill, Johnny Lucian Ray and Emma Mae. He is leaving behind his wonderful and loving wife of 56 years, Deloris Jane Workman; precious daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Spurlock (Darrell); six grandchildren, Scott Slayton (Melanie), Ryan Slayton (Brooklyn), Brent Taft, Hali Lett (Eric), Jade Spurlock and Clay Spurlock; four great-grandchildren, Kinley and Khloe Slayton and Ava and Mason Lett; and a brother, Frank Workman (Glenna). He also leaves behind his companion and comfort dog that he loved dearly, Pee Wee. He loved to fish on his pontoon at Beech Fork Lake. He enjoyed hunting with the Lacys, who welcomed him into their family. He made memories with his daughter and grandchildren camping and boating. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Monday, September 14, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests the observance of face covering and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
