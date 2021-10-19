LONNIE NAPIER, 89 of Ona, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 8, 1931, in Wayne, West Virginia, son of the late Robert Lee Napier and Norma Mills Napier. Lonnie was the 17th of 22 children. He was preceded in death by his parents; 19 brothers and sisters; his first wife, Erma Martin Napier, the mother of his only child; two grandsons, Thomas Dale Napier and Lonnie Lee Napier. He is survived by his son, Lonnie Dale Napier and wife Debra of Ona; granddaughter, Lisa Napier Vititoe (Danny); two great-grandchildren, Haylee Mae Vititoe and Hayden Ray Vititoe of Huntington; two sisters, Elsie Napier Dean of Wayne, W.Va., and Ruby Napier Watts of Wadsworth, Ohio; his second wife, Sandra McAllister Napier of Prichard, W.Va. Lonnie retired from Special Metals (INCO); he mentioned upon his retirement after 34 years, it was the best shift he ever worked. He loved raising chickens and Coon Hounds. He could always be found "at the barn" or sitting in his garage. He loved to talk to anyone who wanted to stop by and talk about chickens or adventures of Coon Hunting. After four long years of being bedfast, he is now walking and talking with those gone before him. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be conducted at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fan behavior leads to forfeit of JV football game
- Suspect in downtown Huntington shooting death arrested three years later
- Arrest made two years after man gunned down in driveway of Huntington home
- Ohio man sentenced in federal drug case
- Police called to picket lines at Special Metals
- Police roundup: Driver accused of injuring one in hit-and-run outside Huntington bar
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- RODGER A. BLAKE
- Convicted Ironton felon who admitted driving drunk with child in car avoids prison sentence
- Chaffin new boys basketball coach at Spring Valley
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: Spring Hill Cemetery guided tour
- Photos: Marshall Institute for Cyber Security ribbon-cutting
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington
- Photos: Re-enactors set up for Barboursville Civil War Days
- Photos: Marshall conducts National Coming Out Day event
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers