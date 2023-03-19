LORA LEE HARLESS, 81, of Huntington, passed away March 16, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born March 17, 1941, in Huntington, a daughter of the late John and Erma Ann Waugh Pridemore. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Dale Harless; one brother, Danny Pridemore; and one sister, Othella "Pug" Ryder. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Kari and Kevin Wenck of Huntington; two sisters, Olive Pridemore of Huntington and Wilma Wolf of North Carolina; two brothers, Robert Pridemore of Ohio and Jim Pridemore of Huntington; three grandchildren: William Tyler Coyner, Ryeleigh Wenck and Kevin Dale Wenck; and special niece, Brittany Ryder. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeforememory.com/wallace.

