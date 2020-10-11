LORADELL OSWALD BAKER, 101, passed away peacefully October 8, 2020, at Trinity Quality Life Services in Grove City, Pa. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., December 18, 1918, the youngest child of Max E. (Lennie A. Rose) Oswald. She graduated from Huntington High, Class of 1936, where she met and married Connel A. Baker Jr., Class of 1934. They had two children, Larry O. (Gloria) Baker of North Carolina and Linda L. (Henry) Lenz of Slippery Rock, Pa. His work led them to several moves and many adventures. Sadly, he passed away in 1978, and she continued with travels, hobbies, club work and family time. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Alma, brothers, Howard (Janet) Oswald and Ben (Enid and Jean) Oswald, her beloved husband and his bothers. She is survived by seven grandchildren, David (Lynette) Baker, Roger (Millie White) Baker of Columbus, Ohio, and Joann (Jim) Schumacher of North Carolina, Susan (Steve) Dingman of South Carolina, Wanda (Reinhard Locher) Lenz of Munich, Germany, Erica (Tim) Papley of Florida and Sonya (Vipin Kohli) Lenz of Slippery Rock; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, with another one on the way. Funeral arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock. Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no public viewing. She will be buried beside her husband and parents in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va., after a private family service in the Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connel Ashmore and LoraDell Baker Jr. Scholarship at SRU Foundation, 104 Maltby Ave., Suite 100, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, or Slippery Rock Vol. Fire Co., 162 Elm Street, PA 16057. Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock, is assisting her family with arrangements.
