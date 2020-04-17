LOREEN MAYNARD, 91, of Huntington went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Private graveside funeral services will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Loreen had a long work career including Hillview Nursing Home, National Mattress Company and American National Rubber. She was a member of Marcum Eastern Star Chapter 61-Ceredo, WV for many years and was a Baptist by faith. She was an avid quilter and gardener. Loreen was born on November 24, 1928, in Wayne County, WV the daughter of the late Jay and Sadie Scaggs Maynard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Burgess Maynard and E.C Maynard. She is survived by her two nephews, Larry Maynard and David Maynard, three nieces, Lisa Maynard, Deborah Rogers and June Cramer. Loreen also leaves behind a host of friends who loved her dearly, as she never met a stranger. Special thanks to the staff of Heritage Center and residents who also loved her and treated her like family. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com
