On Saturday, July 30, 2022, LOREN GAIL "MIKE" BATES, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 84 after a long illness. He was born on August 28, 1937, to the late Raymond and Ottelia Bates. He spent his early years employed by the Department of Highways. He was a self-made man and spent his days on his beloved farm. Mike was happiest when he was working his tractors and other farm equipment. He baled hay, grew tobacco, and raised beef cattle. In addition to being a dedicated family man, he developed rental property including Bates Mobile Home Park, providing a safe place to live for many. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Raymond Cline Bates; sister-in-law Carolyn Bates Miller; foster brother Herbert Cyril Elkins (Georgia). He is survived by his wife Carole Martin Bates of West Hamlin; daughter Kelli Harries (Paul) of Lexington, Ky.; son Loren Keith Bates (Kerry) of Branchland; six grandchildren, Grant, Victoria, and Gabriel Bates of Branchland, Rachel, Megan, and Lauren Harries of Lexington, Ky.; nephew Douglas Cline Bates (Mary) of Nottingham, New Hampshire. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral services will follow at noon and conclude with graveside services at Green Valley Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.

