Lorena Ferguson

Lorena Ferguson

LORENA FERGUSON, 88 of Crown City, Ohio, formerly of Wayne, W.Va., died Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Larry Carico. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born May 21, 1933, in Wayne, a daughter of Wilson and Fannie Aliff Stephens. Lorena was a homemaker and member of Canada Chapel Church. Her husband Donald A. Ferguson also preceded her in death, along with a special friend who was like a son, George Sansom. Survivors include a daughter, Sandra "Judy" Brumfield of Crown City, Ohio; five sons, Donnie Ferguson (Debbie) of Crown City, Ohio, Chuck Ferguson (Sue) of Huntington, W.Va., Teddy Ferguson (Kelly) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Marvin Ferguson of Crown City, Ohio, Hank Ferguson (Sandy) of Olive Hill, Ky.; a sister, Anna Lou Brunty of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, Keith Allen Stephens of Wayne, W.Va.; and numerous grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you