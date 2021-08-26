LORENE SMITH CHAPMAN, 88, of Barboursville died Aug. 24 at home. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Christus Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
