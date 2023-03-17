LORETTA FAY WETHERHOLT, 84 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her daughter's residence in Barboursville, W.Va. She was born August 3, 1938, in Branchland, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bennie and Olive Adkins Stanley. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Andrea Wetherholt; siblings Charlotte Workman, Ben Stanley, and Shelma Chapman; two grandchildren, Alexander Wetherholt and Braxton Adkins; and the father of her children, Edsell Wetherholt. She was a retired customer service representative for Sears. Survivors include: two daughters and sons-in-law, Michele and David Nelson of Barboursville and Maria and Troy Adkins of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Wetherholt, PhD and Joyce Wetherholt of Gadsden, Ala.; four sisters, Barbara Donahue of Ona, W.Va., Carol Sue Purevich of Griffith, Ind., and Donietta Midkiff and Diana Crouse, both of Branchland, W.Va.; a brother, Garry Stanley of Manteno, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Brennen Adkins, Brandt Adkins, Brookelynn Adkins, Makenna Nelson, Aubrey Nelson, Shannon Wetherholt, and Brandon (Sarah) Knutson; and one great-grandchild, Burke Nelson. Services will be private with burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

