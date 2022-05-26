Loretta Gay Cooper Moore

LORETTA GAY COOPER MOORE, 80, of Ona, W.Va., passed away May 25, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Troy Nicely. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born June 14, 1941, in Marlette, Michigan, a daughter of the late Luther Watson and Evon Bledsoe Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Cooper, daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Terry Kauffer and sister Clara Jean Chapman. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Susie and Troy Nicely, Kristi and Todd Brown and Melody and Chad Freeman; three sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Misty Cooper, Timmy and Dani Cooper and Kris Cooper; one sister, Deborah Beckelheimer; grandchildren Brad Cooper, Shawn Kauffer, Courtney Kauffer, Jeremy Cooper, Hayden Cooper, Clarence Nicely, Ashley Salinas, Troy Arron Nicely, Kuristen Martin, Brooklynn Cooper, Carleigh Cooper, Dawson Cooper, Stevie Brown, Tyler Brown and Baylee Freeman; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

