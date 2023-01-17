LORETTA JEAN LOVEJOY ADKINS, 82-years, eleven months and sixteen days of Hamlin, W.Va., gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice Home with her husband by her side.
She was born on January 29, 1940, in Allen, W.Va., to the late Raymond and Belle Spears Lovejoy. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Eutha Scaggs, Eunice Adkins, Thelma Miller, JoAnn Sowards Tompkins and Virginia Lovejoy, and one brother, Howard Lovejoy. She was also preceded by one son, Jeffrey John Adkins.
She was a 1958 graduate of Hamlin School. She was a homemaker and retired bookkeeper. She was a member of the Hamlin Eastern Star Chapter # 106 and the Middle Creek United Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of more than 63 years, Silas Adkins of Hamlin, and one daughter, Robin Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; one grandson, Caleb (Hanna) Adkins of Culloden, W.Va.; one granddaughter, Brittney Adkins of Hamlin; along with two great-granddaughters she did not get the opportunity to meet, Lainey Mae and Harper Faye. She so loved her many nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va., for their love and care in her short time she was there.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor David Cardwell officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va.
