LORETTA JEAN SLAYTON, 83, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died July 7 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Services will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
