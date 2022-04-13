LORETTA JEAN THOMPSON ADKINS BARRETT, 85, of Lexington, Ky., widow of James F. Barrett, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her home. She was born February 15, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Thomas Franklin and Nolda Frances Pinson Thompson. Loretta was a graduate of Huntington East High School and attended Marshall University. She had been a homemaker. A wonderful mother and “Gammy,” she dedicated her life to her daughters, Cheri Perdue and Rhonda Schafer; granddaughter, Keely Alexandra Schafer; and special son-in-law, Dr. George Kevin Perdue. She has a host of nieces and nephews. Loretta loved all things beautiful, including music and gardening. She was a loyal friend. She loved to read and was a competitive card player. She was a generous, kind, sweet soul; a wonderful storyteller who was the “life of the party”; and most importantly a children’s advocate. Along with her husband, James, she was preceded in death by Oscar Adkins, the father of her children; and four siblings, Tommy, George, Diz and Rose Mary. A memorial service will be held at a later date in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kerr Brothers — Harrodsburg Road is handling local Lexington arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you