LORETTA JEAN THOMPSON ADKINS BARRETT, 85, of Lexington, Ky., widow of James F. Barrett, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her home. She was born February 15, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Thomas Franklin and Nolda Frances Pinson Thompson. Loretta was a graduate of Huntington East High School and attended Marshall University. She had been a homemaker. A wonderful mother and “Gammy,” she dedicated her life to her daughters, Cheri Perdue and Rhonda Schafer; granddaughter, Keely Alexandra Schafer; and special son-in-law, Dr. George Kevin Perdue. She has a host of nieces and nephews. Loretta loved all things beautiful, including music and gardening. She was a loyal friend. She loved to read and was a competitive card player. She was a generous, kind, sweet soul; a wonderful storyteller who was the “life of the party”; and most importantly a children’s advocate. Along with her husband, James, she was preceded in death by Oscar Adkins, the father of her children; and four siblings, Tommy, George, Diz and Rose Mary. A memorial service will be held at a later date in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kerr Brothers — Harrodsburg Road is handling local Lexington arrangements.
