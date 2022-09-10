LORETTA MARY LeVINE, 92, of Barboursville, W.Va., widow of Harry P. "Grumpy" LeVine, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.

Loretta was born June 28, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Henry "Harry" and Mary Devine Page. She was a homemaker and a member of the VFW Post 9738 Guyandotte Ladies Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 177.

