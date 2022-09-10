LORETTA MARY LeVINE, 92, of Barboursville, W.Va., widow of Harry P. "Grumpy" LeVine, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.
Loretta was born June 28, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Henry "Harry" and Mary Devine Page. She was a homemaker and a member of the VFW Post 9738 Guyandotte Ladies Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 177.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Ann and Patrick Russell of Barboursville, W.Va.; a grandson and his wife, John David and Robin Francis of Kenova; two great-grandsons, Zachary Francis of Ashland, Ky., and Justin Francis and wife Faith Francis of Ashland, Ky.; great- great-grandchildren Cheyanne Francis, Jameson Francis, and Harleigh Francis; her brother, Tommy Page of New York; special niece Joanie and her husband Joe Jasionowski; and special grandnieces, Lori Jasionowski and Jennifer and husband Dennis Danforth of New Jersey.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Gregory Francis officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations would be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City; Heart Fund, Charleston, W.Va., or USO World Headquarters, P.O. Box 96860 Washington, DC. 20077-7677.
Friends may visit with family from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.