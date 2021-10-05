LORETTA OSBURN, 83, of East Lynn, widow of Thomas B. Osburn, died Oct. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral at noon Oct. 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

