LORETTA S. STEELE, 84, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December, 6, 2020, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayne, W.Va. She was born September 16, 1936, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clifford M. and Sadie Hazlett Smith. Loretta was a graduate of Buffalo High School, Class of 1954. She worked in banking for many years working for the First National Bank of Ceredo where she was a Teller Supervisor. She was a member of the Lavalette United Methodist Church. Loretta loved to sing and was a 30-year member of the River Magic Sweet Adelines. She was a past Worthy Matron of the White’s Creek Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. Loretta had many talents and was a member of the Kyova Quilters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary A. Steele; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois Gene (Donald) Booth and Janet (Hiram) Rutherford; and her mother and father-in-law, Shade and Recie Steele. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Jay) Dorfer of Columbia, S.C.; her son, Robert (Penny) Steele of Rock Hill, S.C.; her granddaughter, Meredith (Cody) Jones of Columbia, S.C.; two brothers, Sherrell (Barbara) Smith of Huntington, W.Va., and David (Bea) Smith of South Point, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Lelia Smith of Las Vegas, Nev., and Marie Daugherty of Front Royal, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. In observance of the CDC and State of W.Va. COVID-19 regulations, her services will be private for family only on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Cyrus Cemetery with Rev. Ray Stonestreet officiating. We ask you celebrate Loretta’s life by remembering the time you shared together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Young Singers Foundation, P.O. Box 470168, Tulsa, OK. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the Steele family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
