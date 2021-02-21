LORRAINE TOPPINGS, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 19. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Bonny and Jewell Parsons Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
