LORY B. HATTEN, 93, of Kenova, W.Va., loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and child of God, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, at his home. Lory B. was born April 21, 1928, a son of the late Harry Lee and Tilda Osburn Hatten. He graduated from Buffalo High School and served his country in the US Army. He worked as a pipe fitter for Houdaille Industries, at the Corps of Engineers at Beech Fork Lake and drove a bus for the Wayne County Board of Education. He loved the Lord and was a lifetime member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He was also a member of Kenova Masonic Lodge No. 110 AF & AM, whose members will conduct graveside rites. Lory B. was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending Spring Valley and Marshall football games, but the Cincinnati Reds were his No. 1 team. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Jayne Hayes Hatten; an infant son, Samuel Hatten; one granddaughter, Carly Ensley; a sister, Roma Gail Billups; and brothers, William Henry Hatten and Jimmy Lee Hatten. Lory B. is survived by three daughters and their families: Cindy Ensley and her daughter, Maggie Ensley (Brandon) Williams, and their children, Ethan, Cameron and Addison Williams; daughter, Tammy Meadows (David) Thompson and their sons, Dustin Meadows and Kyle (Courtney) Thompson; and daughter, Christy Adkins (Gary) Sessions and daughters, Eden Sessions and Ambria Adkins (Travis) Britton, and their children, Ruby and River Britton. He is also survived by his two sisters, Joann Hunt and Floetta (Darrell) Hall; one brother, Harry Gene Hatten; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Tammy and Christy would like to express a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers who took such good care of their dad. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Saturday. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1911 Route 75, Kenova, WV 25530. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
