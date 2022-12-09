Lou Ann Hammond
LOU ANN HAMMOND, 46, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at the New Testament Freewill Baptist Church, Ceredo, W.Va., by Pastor Edward Hay. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. She was born December 17, 1975 in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Roger and Vera Wolfe Hammond. Lou Ann was a Registered Nurse. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paris and Beulah Hammond, and maternal grandfather, William Wolfe. Additional survivors include her son, Rian Hearn; brother, Rod (Chasity) Hammond; nephew and nieces, Brayden, Abbygail and Graycee Hammond; maternal grandmother, Landa Wolfe; special friend, Charlie Stambaugh; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the New Testament Freewill Baptist Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made through the Reger Funeral Home website to help with expenses. www.regerfh.com.

