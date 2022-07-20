LOU ANN NAPIER, 81 of Wurtland, Ky., formerly of Ceredo, W.Va., widow of Wilford Napier, gained her angels wings on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Kim Stone. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Maple Hill Section. She was born on December 1, 1940, in Holden, W.Va., the daughter of the late Willard and Gemalee Riggs Butcher. She was a homemaker and a member of the Poplar Street Church of God. She is survived by her children, Terri and Marty Ross of Ashland, Ky., and Danny Napier of Kenova, W.Va.; grandchildren Chrissy and JR VanOoteghem, Chad and Cori Johnson, Patrick and Cydney Napier, Anthony Napier, Ethan and Jane Alice Ross, Nick and Emily Ross; great-grandchildren Tres VanOoteghem, Kaidyn Johnson, Riley and Amery Justice, Sydney and Sawyer Napier; brothers Butch and Becky Butcher and Jack and Linda Butcher; and three nephews, Richie and Amy Butcher, Larry and Randi Butcher and Jack and Andrea Butcher. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
