LOU FRANKLIN COY, 71, of Huntington, passed away January 12, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born June 15, 1951 in Huntington, a son of the late Hazel "Sammy" and Mary Mae Black Coy. He was also preceded in death by one stepson, Stephen Wolford, and multiple siblings. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Bowen Coy; two daughters, Sarah Retz of Grove City, Ohio, and Mary Coy of Huntington; one stepson, David Scarberry of Huntington; one sister, Vicki Coy of Wayne; one brother, Rick Coy of Huntington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you