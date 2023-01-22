LOU FRANKLIN COY, 71, of Huntington, passed away January 12, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born June 15, 1951 in Huntington, a son of the late Hazel "Sammy" and Mary Mae Black Coy. He was also preceded in death by one stepson, Stephen Wolford, and multiple siblings. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Bowen Coy; two daughters, Sarah Retz of Grove City, Ohio, and Mary Coy of Huntington; one stepson, David Scarberry of Huntington; one sister, Vicki Coy of Wayne; one brother, Rick Coy of Huntington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
