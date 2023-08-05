LOU VERNA PERSINGER SMITH, 92, a beloved resident of Huntington, W.Va., and Homosassa, FL, passed away peacefully encircled by her loving family from natural causes on July 5, 2023, at her home in Homosassa, Florida. Born on May 29, 1931, in Culloden, W.Va., Verna was the daughter of William Homer Persinger and Thelma Lear Keaton Persinger of Milton, W.Va. She was the youngest of 4 children. Verna's life voyage was enhanced when she met Frederick Smith. Their union in marriage was a testament to love and commitment, sharing 45 wonderful years together. Frederick's passing preceded Lou Verna's.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BETTY L. NEWMAN, 89, of Milton, died July 31. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Wa…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.