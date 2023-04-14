LOUIE CORBITT SCOTT SR., 63 of Glenwood died April 12. Funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. April 17 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 16 at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
