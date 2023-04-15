Louie Corbitt Sr. Scott

LOUIE CORBITT SCOTT SR., 63 of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. He was born March 19, 1960, in Huntington, a son of Mary Ann Clary Scott of Glenwood and the late James Edward Scott. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Evva Denise Scott and brother Walter Keith Scott. He is survived by three sons, Louie, Evan and Patrick Scott, sister Doris Adams, brother James Evan Scott, all of Glenwood; four grandchildren; niece Jessica Seabolt and nephew Shannon Adams. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

