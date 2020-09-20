LOUIS ELVIN MCCLUNG, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 17, at home. He was born on April 16, 1931, to parents Thelma Stull McClung and Arthur Verl McClung in Mount Lookout, W.Va. On September 2, 1952, Louis married Colleen Reed McClung and resided in Huntington, W.Va. After the death of his wife, Colleen, Louis married Helen Hefner McClung on October 28, 2000. Louis was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and served as an elder for over 65 years. During those years he was appointed as a Convention Overseer for our annual bible conventions. His occupation was a purchasing agent with State Electric Supply Company. He began employment with the company in 1955 and retired in 1993 after 38 years. Louis was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was dearly loved by his family and friends for his role model example of spirituality, his love, generosity and kindness to all, as well as his zest for life and sense of humor. He loved music and played the violin and mandolin. As his health started to decline during the last few years, he was cared for by his loving, devoted wife, Helen. Preceding him in death were his parents, Thelma and Arthur Verl McClung, his brother, John McClung, and his late wife, Colleen McClung. Surviving him are his wife, Helen McClung from Huntington, W.Va.; his two daughters, Pamela Shultz from South Point, Ohio, and Venita Martinez (Ivan) from Charleston, S.C.; his two sisters, Brenda Lilly from Glade Hill, Va., and Faye Underwood from Mount Lookout, W.Va.; grandchildren, Amber Hardy (Bryan) from Huntington, W.Va., Adam Shultz from South Point, Ohio, Ali Gilbert (Serge) from New York, N.Y., Justin Yates (Silvana) from Santiago, Chile, Lynaya Cooper (Stephen) from Charleston, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Gavin Shultz from South Point, Ohio, Hannah Shultz from South Point, Ohio, Haylee Hardy from Huntington, W.Va., and Ashton Hardy from Huntington, W.Va.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial service held for family and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Motorcycle club does drive-by drop-off of needed school supplies
- Dispute over broadband grant erupts in Huntington
- MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- ‘Pick-your-own’ pumpkin patch opens in Milton
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19
- PHILLIP EDWARD COLLINS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: The Paramount Players present "Beehive: The 60's Musical"
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: Run By the River Cross Country Meet
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football