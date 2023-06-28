LOUISE ISAACS LISTER, 89, of Huntington, passed away June 26, 2023. She was born July 29, 1933, at Myra, W.Va., daughter of the late A.A. Sowards and Bertie Stowers Sowards. She was a Kentucky Colonel and was a retired employee of St. Mary's Medical Center. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Bobby Gene Isaacs and Wilbert Gene Lister. She is survived by one daughter, Milana Cullum (Rich) of Barboursville; two sons, Greg Isaacs (Barbara) and Bruce Isaacs (Johnnie Lawson) of Barboursville; three stepsons, Sam, Steve, and Jim Lister and families; two sisters, Lorene Holley and Ethel Pullen; four grandchildren, Chris Cullum, Shannon Cullum, Jason and Anthony Isaacs; eight great-grandchildren and four great- great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. There will be no services. The family would like to thank the Wyngate of Barboursville for the wonderful care, love, and professionalism of the staff for taking care of our mother. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Donnelly returns to Marshall baseball staff
- Naming rights approved for Marshall baseball field, clubhouse
- After long hiatus, horses are back at Kanawha State Forest
- Marshall board approves Campus Development Master Plan, new leadership
- Huntington Symphony Orchestra to turn Barboursville Park into a disco party
- Actress Joyce DeWitt featured in new music video from The Davisson Brothers Band
- Marshall soccer is the subject of new comedy skits by English director
- Taevion Kinsey signs free agent deal with Utah Jazz
- Plenty of activities planned to celebrate Fourth of July
- Blatt named WV state superintendent of schools
Collections
- Photos: Don't Tread on Us Festival at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: 2nd annual Loud & Proud event
- Photos: MSAC football 7 on 7 scrimmage
- Photos: Marshall baseball stadium
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops, Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular
- Photos: 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship, First Round
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool opens for the season
- Photos: Huntington Kids Camp fun day
- Photos: "Pop-Up" Farmer's Market at Playmates Child Development in Ceredo
- Photos: Longest Day of Play celebration