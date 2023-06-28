The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Louise Isaacs Lister
LOUISE ISAACS LISTER, 89, of Huntington, passed away June 26, 2023. She was born July 29, 1933, at Myra, W.Va., daughter of the late A.A. Sowards and Bertie Stowers Sowards. She was a Kentucky Colonel and was a retired employee of St. Mary's Medical Center. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Bobby Gene Isaacs and Wilbert Gene Lister. She is survived by one daughter, Milana Cullum (Rich) of Barboursville; two sons, Greg Isaacs (Barbara) and Bruce Isaacs (Johnnie Lawson) of Barboursville; three stepsons, Sam, Steve, and Jim Lister and families; two sisters, Lorene Holley and Ethel Pullen; four grandchildren, Chris Cullum, Shannon Cullum, Jason and Anthony Isaacs; eight great-grandchildren and four great- great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. There will be no services. The family would like to thank the Wyngate of Barboursville for the wonderful care, love, and professionalism of the staff for taking care of our mother. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

