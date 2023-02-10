LOUISE "LOU" McCOMAS KEARNS, 95, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born September 8, 1927, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ira and Bertha McComas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James R. "Bob" Kearns; her son, Gregory A. Kearns; two daughters-in-law, Susan Kearns and Sue Kearns; and by her siblings, Waneda McComas, George McComas, Rachel Henry, James McComas and Everett McComas. She was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass. She is survived by one son, James R. "Rob" Kearns Jr.; one daughter, LuAnn Kearns; the love of her life, her sweet fur baby Kaylee; two sisters, Wanda Cole (John) and Carolyn Adkins; two brothers, Grover McComas (Naomi) and Franklin McComas; two grandchildren, Joshua Kearns (Rachael) and Amanda Aykroid (Tom); four great-grandchildren, Addyson Aykroid, Gabriel Aykroid, Thomas Akyroid and Elijah Kearns; several nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Andy Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Friends may visit from Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
