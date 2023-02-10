LOUISE "LOU" McCOMAS KEARNS, 95, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born September 8, 1927, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ira and Bertha McComas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James R. "Bob" Kearns; her son, Gregory A. Kearns; two daughters-in-law, Susan Kearns and Sue Kearns; and by her siblings, Waneda McComas, George McComas, Rachel Henry, James McComas and Everett McComas. She was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass. She is survived by one son, James R. "Rob" Kearns Jr.; one daughter, LuAnn Kearns; the love of her life, her sweet fur baby Kaylee; two sisters, Wanda Cole (John) and Carolyn Adkins; two brothers, Grover McComas (Naomi) and Franklin McComas; two grandchildren, Joshua Kearns (Rachael) and Amanda Aykroid (Tom); four great-grandchildren, Addyson Aykroid, Gabriel Aykroid, Thomas Akyroid and Elijah Kearns; several nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Andy Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Friends may visit from Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you