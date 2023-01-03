LOUISE "PATTY" TERRY, known as Patty to all friends, family and neighbors, Louise Terry earned her nickname when she was born on St. Patrick's Day 1926. She lived the call in Matthew 22:37 to love God with all her heart and her neighbors as herself. Patty died after giving 96-years' worth of amazing love.

Patty was preceded in death by her husband Warren H. Terry (1994) and her son Warren Gregory Terry (2022). Also preceding her were her parents George and Julia Eddins and her only brother Conway Eddins.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you