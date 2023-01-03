LOUISE "PATTY" TERRY, known as Patty to all friends, family and neighbors, Louise Terry earned her nickname when she was born on St. Patrick's Day 1926. She lived the call in Matthew 22:37 to love God with all her heart and her neighbors as herself. Patty died after giving 96-years' worth of amazing love.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband Warren H. Terry (1994) and her son Warren Gregory Terry (2022). Also preceding her were her parents George and Julia Eddins and her only brother Conway Eddins.
Survivors include daughter Allyson Terry Schoenlein and her husband William, daughter-in-law Jeanne Terry, granddaughter Jessica Cook and her husband Andrew plus three great grandchildren Bennett, Hudson and Finley Cook.
Homebound for her last 14 years, Patty's final legacy was the deep bond she developed with a plethora of caregivers. Special thanks go to Brenda Schroder and Barb Adkins for their loving care, to Lisa Valentine and all at Hospice of Huntington and to Dr. Cynthia Pinson and her wonderful staff at Home Care Medicine.
Patty was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church for 80-plus years. No visitation is planned, and her burial will be private. To honor Patty's memory, please tell people today that you love them "more."
Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CHARLES MICHAEL PETRO JR., 47 of Milton died Dec. 27. There will be a memorial service at 6 …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.