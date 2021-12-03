LOVEDA BACHTEL, 95, of Barboursville, formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away peacefully on November 30, 2021, at The Villages at Riverview Assisted Living. She was born on January 14, 1926, in Verdunville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jay and Goldie Trogdon. Loveda was the beloved wife of the late Billy Bachtel, with whom she raised two daughters during 24 years of marriage. After his death, she remained a strong and determined woman, caring for her home and manicured yard and driving her own car until the age of ninety. She took great pride in her flower garden, especially her beautiful roses.
Loveda’s deep Christian faith guided her throughout her life. She was a faithful member of the Maryetta United Baptist Church of Verdunville for 65 years, where she served in various ministries.
Affectionately known as “Nanny,” she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found tremendous joy in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events and dance performances. A highlight of her family time was spending summer vacations with them at the beach and winter holidays in the mountains.
She found fulfillment in decorating her home for the holidays and baking delicious desserts. Her other hobbies included crocheting beautiful afghans and watching her favorite nightly shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”
In 2016, she relocated to Barboursville to be near her family. Her final years were spent happily among her friends at the Villages at Riverview, where she participated in a variety of activities.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Glen) Asbury of Huntington, W.Va., and Rita (Greg) Frye of Huntersville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Billy (Debbie) Asbury of Flanders, N.J., Kim (Chris) Boyd of Charles Town, W.Va., Gregory Casey Frye of Charlotte, N.C., and Blake (Amanda) Frye of Charlotte, N.C.: four great-grandchildren, Christian Boyd, Haley Asbury, Jake Asbury and Chace Miller-Frye; three sisters, Shirley Zadony, Mary Jane Hughes and Patty Vance; two brothers, Earl Trogdon and Larry Trogdon; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Helen Bachtel and Ruby Carlen; and brother, Gary Trogdon.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to The Villages at Riverview for their sincere and loving care to their mother. Services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at the Maryetta United Baptist Church of Verdunville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are kindly requested. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Maryetta United Baptist Church, PO Box 32, Verdunville. Condolences may be left at www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.